Welcome to Our Website!

Family-Life TV has provided quality local programming to Armstrong County beginning on March 7, 1976.

Family-Life TV local programs include:

  •  “Talk of the Town” (community talk show)
  • “Family-Life Sunday Night” (weekly ministry call-in prayer service)
  • Kittanning and Ford City Borough municipality meetings
  • High School Sports
  • Parades
  • Armstrong School District Public Meetings
  • Community Gatherings
  • Local Church Worship Services
  • Coverage of Kittanning’s Christmas Lightup

Coming Soon:

LOCAL NEWS UPDATES – Daily local news updates from the leader in local news and events: The Kittanning Paper!

Watch Us Live

You can watch our live stream 24 hours a day by clickig on the link at the top right section of this page.

 

