Welcome to Our Website!

Family-Life TV has provided quality local programming to Armstrong County beginning on March 7, 1976.

Family-Life TV local programs include:

“Talk of the Town” (community talk show)

“Family-Life Sunday Night” (weekly ministry call-in prayer service)

Kittanning and Ford City Borough municipality meetings

High School Sports

Parades

Armstrong School District Public Meetings

Community Gatherings

Local Church Worship Services

Coverage of Kittanning’s Christmas Lightup

Coming Soon:

LOCAL NEWS UPDATES – Daily local news updates from the leader in local news and events: The Kittanning Paper!

