Welcome to Our Website!

Family-Life TV has provided quality local programming to Armstrong County beginning on March 7, 1976.
Family-Life TV local programs include:
- “Talk of the Town” (community talk show)
- “Family-Life Sunday Night” (weekly ministry call-in prayer service)
- Kittanning and Ford City Borough municipality meetings
- High School Sports
- Parades
- Armstrong School District Public Meetings
- Community Gatherings
- Local Church Worship Services
- Coverage of Kittanning’s Christmas Lightup
Coming Soon:
LOCAL NEWS UPDATES – Daily local news updates from the leader in local news and events: The Kittanning Paper!
Watch Us Live
You can watch our live stream 24 hours a day by clickig on the link at the top right section of this page.
